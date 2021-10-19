This is BREAKING news! As reportedly, Harry Styles is part of Marvel's Eternals. While there is no official confirmation on this, as per a senior film writer, Matt Donnelly's latest tweet Style is part of the MCU's epic saga. However, that's not it, as the deets about Harry's role is also out, and fans will see him as Eros, Thanos' brother. FYI, the Eternals' premiere took place in LA on October 18 night.

Check It Out:

Big reveal from #TheEternals premiere -- Harry Styles has joined the MCU as Eros, brother of Thanos. — Matt Donnelly (@MattDonnelly) October 19, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)