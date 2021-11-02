Marvel has been teasing fans with promo videos ahead of the release of Eternals. They shared a new video featuring Kumail Nanjiani in his Bollywood star avatar. His character looks charming and even more excited for the film.

Check Out The Video Below:

Bollywood star by day, Eternal by night. ✨ Check out this brand new clip for Marvel Studios’ #Eternals and experience the film only in theaters THIS FRIDAY. Get Tickets: https://t.co/zCpW4ecVMp pic.twitter.com/9JpXkmMDlm — Eternals (@TheEternals) November 2, 2021

