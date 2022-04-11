Everything Everywhere All at Once has had quite a good domestic opening considering the heavy hitter it had to go up against. The movie has earned $6 Million domestically on a $25 Million budget. Going up against Morbius and Sonic the Hedgehog 2, all things considered, it has done pretty good.

Check Out The Box Office Collection Below:

