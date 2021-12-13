Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore official trailer is finally and we see Mads Mikkelsen take over the role from Johnny Depp, who departed from the Harry Potter franchise over his legal battles with ex-wife Amber Heard. Earlier, it was confirmed that the fantasy adventure film was titled Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. Warner Bros has now confirmed its release date as the film locks April 2022 release date.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore Trailer

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)