In a thrilling turn of events, the blockbuster film Fast X continues to dominate the global box office, amassing an impressive $111 million in its latest haul, crossing the coveted $500 million mark worldwide. With its rapid ascent, industry experts predict that Fast X may even surpass the record-breaking $721 million accumulated by F9, defying lower domestic and Chinese box office performance. The success of The Fast Saga franchise becomes more apparent as it smashes through the $7 billion milestone, solidifying its position as an unstoppable force in the film industry. The race to glory for Fast X has just begun. Fast X Movie Review: Vin Diesel’s Overstuffed and Messy Action Film Is Made Bearable by Jason Momoa’s Charismatic Villain (LatestLY Exclusive).
Check Out The Latest News Here:
#FastX earned another $111 million worldwide to cross $500 million globally. Presuming a normal rate of descent, it may zoom past F9's $721 million cume, maybe even topping $750 million, despite lower domestic & Chinese #boxoffice. 'The Fast Saga' has topped $7 billion in total pic.twitter.com/XaQ0U2lyGX
— Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) May 28, 2023
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)