In a thrilling turn of events, the blockbuster film Fast X continues to dominate the global box office, amassing an impressive $111 million in its latest haul, crossing the coveted $500 million mark worldwide. With its rapid ascent, industry experts predict that Fast X may even surpass the record-breaking $721 million accumulated by F9, defying lower domestic and Chinese box office performance. The success of The Fast Saga franchise becomes more apparent as it smashes through the $7 billion milestone, solidifying its position as an unstoppable force in the film industry. The race to glory for Fast X has just begun. Fast X Movie Review: Vin Diesel’s Overstuffed and Messy Action Film Is Made Bearable by Jason Momoa’s Charismatic Villain (LatestLY Exclusive).

