Luke Hobbs is back for Fast & Furious! That's right! And no this is not fake news. The Rock himself took to Twitter and told the exciting announcement to fans. He also said that he and Vin Diesel have put aside their differences and decided the next steps for the franchise together. The Rock will be seen returning as Luke Hobbs in Fast X Part 2. Fast X Box Office Collection: Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa's Movie Surges Past $500 Million Globally, Poised to Outpace F9 with Potential $750 Million Milestone.

Fast X 2 Update From The Rock

Hope you’ve got your funderwear on… HOBBS IS BACK. And he just got lei’d 🌺😈 Luke Hobbs will be returning to the Fast & Furious franchise. Your reactions around the world to Hobbs’ return in Fast X have blown us away 🤯🙏🏾🌍 The next Fast & Furious film you’ll see the… pic.twitter.com/vvtBgTBOnl — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 1, 2023

