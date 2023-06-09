Following the release of Fast X, Vin Diesel took to his Instagram recently and revealed the date for the 11th Fast and Furious film. Confirmed to be the second part of the recently released Fast X, the film will releases in theatres on April 4, 2025. The reveal was also accompanied by Diesel showcasing his admiration for Jason Momoa's scene-stealing performance in Fast X as Dante Reyes, squashing rumours of him having issues with the actor. Vin Diesel Blames Jason Momoa for Negative Fast X Reviews, Dominic Toretto Star Upset With Him for His 'Overacting' - Reports.

