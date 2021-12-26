Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 1984 has completed a year and so the actress took to Instagram to celebrate this good news. She shared some unseen BTS clicks from the sets of WW84 and they look cool. Right from goofing on the sets, sipping caffeine while shooting to her photo with the villain Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal), it's a treat. In the caption of the post, Gadot also mentioned how she wants to be back in Wonder Woman's boots. Aww!

