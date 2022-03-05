Veteran Scottish actor and Game Of Thrones star John Stahl died at the age of 68. He is known for playing the role of Rickard Karstark in the HBO show. The actor’s death was confirmed by his agent but the cause of death is yet unknown.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

RIP John Stahl Tom 'Inverdarroch' Kerr in High Road and Rickard Karstark in Game of Thrones. John Stahl 1953 – 2nd March 2022 pic.twitter.com/lDnTmCQho7 — TVARK (@tvark) March 4, 2022

