Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery made a huge splash upon its release, and while the film was amazing, director Rian Johnson does have a small issue with a tiny aspect of it. Revealing that is "pissed off" over the addition of "A Knives Out Mystery" in the title of the film, Johnson said that he wanted the fans of the film to know its the next film in the series, but still wanted it to feel like "it's a new novel off the shelf every time." Glass Onion A Knives Out Mystery Movie Review: Rian Johnson-Daniel Craig Pull Off Another Brilliant Benoit Blanc Murder Mystery (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out the Tweet:

Rian Johnson says he is “pissed off” that ‘A Knives Out Mystery’ is in the ‘Glass Onion’ title. “I want everyone who liked the first movie to know this is next in the series but the whole appeal to me is it’s a new novel off the shelf every time.” (via: https://t.co/H1v3qTLO5I) pic.twitter.com/nqVbKkQKn5 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 27, 2022

