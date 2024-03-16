Mad Max stuntman Grant Page has passed away. His son Leroy announced the tragic news, revealing his father passed away in a car crash near their home in New South Wales. The legendary stunt performer, known for collaborating with director George Miller, was 85 years old. Page had a long and illustrious career in the world of stunts, leaving his mark on the Mad Max franchise. May his soul RIP. Robyn Bernard Dies at 64, Actor Was Known For Her Roles In General Hospital, Diva, Voices From the High School Among Others.

Grant Page Is No More

Grant Page, the Australian stunt icon who performed in and coordinated stunts for the original ‘Mad Max,’ sequel ‘Beyond Thunderdome,’ the upcoming prequel ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’ and more than 100 other films and TV series, died Thursday. He was 85 https://t.co/5IvQ8qPcYH — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) March 15, 2024

