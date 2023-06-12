Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is continuing to make a huge impression at the box office even a month after its release. The film has currently passed the milestone of $800 million worldwide with a total gross of $800 million. Being one of the highest grossing Marvel films of the last two recent phases and has already surpassed the gross of the first Guardians of the Galaxy as well. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 Movie Review: Chris Pratt, Bradley Cooper Steal the Show in James Gunn’s Emotionally Satisfying Last Hurrah for the MCU (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out the Box Office Reports:

