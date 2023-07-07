Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 has had its first deleted scene release online and it reveals the fate of Chukwudi Iwuji's High Evolutionary following his climactic battle with the Guardians. The scene sees the Evolutionary be locked up in a jail on Knowhere while Rocket (Bradley Cooper) looks at him and walks away. The scene also sees Kraglin (Sean Gunn) share a moment with Adam Warlock (Will Poulter) and asks him to come up with a better name than "Adam." Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 Movie Review: Chris Pratt, Bradley Cooper Steal the Show in James Gunn’s Emotionally Satisfying Last Hurrah for the MCU (LatestLY Exclusive).

Watch the Deleted Scene from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3:

The fate of The High Evolutionary is revealed in a deleted scene from ‘GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL 3’. pic.twitter.com/w26HziopUF — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 6, 2023

