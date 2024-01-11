Halo Season 2's trailer unveils the Paramount+ series, starring Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief John-117 and Natascha McElhone as Dr Catherine Elizabeth Halsey, who also serve as producers. The super soldier, Master Chief, leads his elite Spartans against the Covenant alien threat. After a shocking event on a desolate planet, he believes the war is on the brink of change, risking everything to prove that the Covenant is poised to attack humanity's stronghold. As the galaxy hangs in the balance, Master Chief embarks on a perilous journey to find the key to humanity's salvation or extinction - the Halo. Halo - The Series Trailer: Master Chief’s Full Suit and Glimpse of Cortana Are the Highlights in This Live-Action Videogame Adaptation (Watch Video).

Watch Halo Season 2 Trailer Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)