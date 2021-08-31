The Golden Maknae of the group, Jungkook, will be celebrating his 24th birthday on September 1. Fans have already started pouring in wishes for the singer and flooded Twitter with sweet messages for him.
Check Out Some Of The Tweets Below:
Thank you so much Jungkook 😭 We love you JK... 😭 You're the best ❤️ Happy Birthday Kookie.. You deserve all the love and happiness ❤️❤️❤️💜💜💜 I love you sm💜 #JungkookBirthday #JUNGKOOK #JungkookDay #BTS #BTSJUNGKOOK #BTSARMY #BTS pic.twitter.com/KGPPm7xqCW
— Smooth Like Butter⁷💜 (@DarakshaSheriff) August 31, 2021
So Sweet
"every your smile iam happy" #HappyBirthdayJungkook 🥳🥳🥳🥳💜💜💜💜 thank you @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/5PM1MeQWlS
— Lilis Tunisah (@LilisTunisah7) August 31, 2021
Awww!
Happy birthday Jeon Jungkook 💗💗💗#HappyBirthdayJungkook pic.twitter.com/phm4FeGlIP
— 𝕃𝕦𝕚𝕫𝕒⁷💜🇧🇷 Coelho Terrorista🐰🐇JK (@luizatorres_of) August 31, 2021
Sweet Message By Another Fan
Happy Birthday my jungkook 💜 pic.twitter.com/BEC57uH4Lf
— Birthday ng Mahal ko (@AsawaNiJeonJK) August 31, 2021
Happy birthday, Jungkook! 💜#HappyJKDay #GoldenArtistJKDay pic.twitter.com/iW64DBkfvA
— #💜 (@bangtanful) August 31, 2021
Happy Birthday, Cute Man
happy birthday for this cute man, may 24 be as kind to you as you are to others#HappyBirthdayJungkook pic.twitter.com/F67sLYulUb
— ʕ·ᴥ·ʔ (@lilmeowmeow_wwh) August 31, 2021
That Is So Sweet, Right?
Precious Boy 💜, he gifted us his time on his birthday! 🎂🎂🎂🎉🎉🎉#HappyBirthdayJungkook #KookieDay #JungkookBirthday pic.twitter.com/T0MgxyFJf8
— love_win&jimin (@WinLoveTogether) August 31, 2021
