Jennifer Lopez’s latest outing with daughter Emme has grabbed netizens’ attention. The singer-actress, looking all chic in a flowing print dress, was seen sporting a diamond ring on her left ring finger. Ever since then fans are speculating if JLo and her beau Ben Affleck got secretly engaged or not. These pictures of JLo have sparked engagement rumours with Ben. However, there has been no official announcement on that yet.

Pics Of Jennifer Lopez Sporting Diamond Ring

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Revista aja ! (@revista.aja)

JLo On A Casual Outing With Emme

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hollywood Star Kids (@hollywoodstarkids)

