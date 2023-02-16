A sequel to I am Legend is currently in development confirms writer Akiva Goldsman. Alongside that we also got the confirmation that Will Smith will be returning in the role of Robert Neville, while he will be joined by Michael B Jordan as well. I am Legend 2 will also treat the alternate ending to the original film as cannon, which is considered to be the superior conclusion to the film by the fans. Will Smith Jokes That His Movie I Am Legend Is Responsible for COVID-19 Misinformation.

Check Out the Tweet:

'I AM LEGEND 2', starring Michael B. Jordan and Will Smith, will be set decades after the original film. The alternate ending for the original film will be canon in the sequel. (Source: Deadline)

