Indiana Jones is easily one of Hollywood's most iconic characters and it definitely reached that level of success thanks to Harrison Ford's extremely impactful portrayal. Playing the character for a final time in Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny, Harrison Ford recently big goodbye to fans of his character thanking them for "putting up" with him. Ford wished that they had a good time as well, saying that he surely did. Indiana Jones Dial of Destiny: Harrison Ford Reveals His Otherwise Invincible Character Has a Weakness ‘Ravaged by Time’.

Check Out Harrison Ford's Quote:

Harrison Ford on his final goodbye to the fans of Indiana Jones: “Thanks for putting up with me, I hope you've had a good time… I sure have.” (Source: https://t.co/8g5o8EX8G0) pic.twitter.com/DbhjD6w6dg — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 2, 2023

