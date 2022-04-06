Director James Gunn has shared an exciting update for all Guardian fans. He has shared a post on Twitter citing that Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 will feature some ‘wonderful cameos’ and it would be loved by the fans of the franchise.

James Gunn on Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3

Day 29. The Space Cruiser, Rick & Morty’s ship. It lights up. The cart is getting crowded. PS Today we are shooting some wonderful cameos for true Guardians fans. #GotGVol3 #RickandMorty pic.twitter.com/ufCXkThiN7 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 5, 2022

For Guardians Fans

James Gunn says they are currently shooting 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' cameos for 'true fans' of the franchise 🎥 pic.twitter.com/rra5FYwx3N — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) April 5, 2022

