In a surprising turn of events, Jenna Ortega, who played a significant role in the Scream franchise, will no longer star in Scream VII, according to reports. This decision, following Melissa Barrera's firing by Spyglass due to her social media posts regarding the Israel and Palestine conflict, adds a layer of uncertainty to the upcoming horror installment. Ortega had previously informed the studio months ago that she wouldn't be returning. Scream 7 Star Melissa Barrera Dropped After Social Posts on Israel-Hamas War - Reports.

View Jenna Ortega-Scream VII Update:

Jenna Ortega will no longer star in #ScreamVII, the latest in a dramatic turn of events for the next installment in the storied horror franchise. The news comes one day after Spyglass fired Ortega’s co-star Melissa Barrera https://t.co/QdZhhJtOj9 pic.twitter.com/YzM4lKqZFW — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)