Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rang in their first wedding anniversary at a plush restaurant in Santa Monica, USA on July 16. The couple was photographed as they walked hand-in-hand outside the restaurant. For their date night, the "On The Floor" singer opted for a stylish white minidress covered in rhinestones and accessorized with silver platforms and matching drop earrings. Meanwhile, Ben kept it simple and chose a black sweater, matching black pants, and loafers. Recently, Jennifer shared two pictures from her first-anniversary dinner date on Instagram and captioned them as, "One year since our Midnight Trip To Vegas … Go to On The JLo for a special surprise… #ThisIsMeNow" Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Absolute Couple Goals As They Kiss Each Other at The Last Duel Premiere; Check Out Their Viral Pics Here!.

