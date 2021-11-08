Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been winning hearts ever since the duo rekindled their love after the former spilt with Alex Rodriguez. It was first in 2002 when the two had started dating after they had met on the sets of Gigli. They had gotten engaged and were ready to tie the knot in September 2003, however, their wedding was postponed and the two called off their relationship in January 2004. The two are back together after more than 15 years and since then fans are going gaga over their love saga. There have been numerous events where JLo and Ben have been spotted together and they were seen packing on PDA. In the latest pictures, the couple can be seen sharing tight hugs and passionate kisses before Jennifer boards a private flight out of Los Angeles.

Pics Of Lovebirds Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez share a long loving embrace and many kisses as her pilot waits ahead of a flight out of Los Angeles 📸November 7, 2021 pic.twitter.com/x0yFGll2EC — bennifer tea (@jloaffleck) November 8, 2021

