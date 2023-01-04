Jeremy Renner took to Instagram today (Jan 4) and shared his health update amid recovery following the snow plowing accident. In the photo, the actor could be seen lying on hospital bed with multiple bruises on face. "Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all," he captioned the image. Check it out. Jeremy Renner's Leg Was Run Over by a Snow-Plowing Machine; Actor Lost a Lot of Blood Until a Neighbour Put a Tourniquet on His Injury - Reports.

Jeremy Renner Shares Health Update:

