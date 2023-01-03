After suffering a freak accident and being in a "critical, but stable condition" more details have emerge on Jeremy Renner's unfortunate situation. Reportedly his leg was ran over by a snow ploughing machine, which ended up causing a huge injury. Thankfully a neighbour, who was also a doctor, put a tourniquet on his leg to stop the bleeding until the paramedics arrived. Jeremy Renner Health Update: Marvel Actor Undergoes Surgery, Remains in the ICU in Critical but Stable Condition After Getting Injured in Snow-Plowing Incident.

Check Out the Tweet:

Jeremy Renner reportedly was ran over by a snow-plowing machine and his leg lost a lot of blood A neighbor, who's a doctor, was able to put a tourniquet on his leg until paramedics arrived (via @TMZ) pic.twitter.com/uo8vqxtDis — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) January 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)