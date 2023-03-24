Jessica Simpson has dropped some lovely pictures on Instagram from daughter Birdie Mae Johnson’s fourth birthday celebration. It was a unicorn-themed party. The singer mentioned in the caption of her post, “This adorable wonder of a unicorn kiddo illuminates every color in the rainbow…her favorite color…Birdie magically makes us laugh AT ALL TIMES capturing attention from EVERYONE! She is uniquely and effortlessly herself.” Jessica Simpson Faces Criticism for Letting 3-Year-Old Daughter Use a Pacifier (View Pics).

Birdie Mae Johnson Fourth Birthday Bash

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson)

