The Domino’s Pizza delivery boy, who recently went viral for alleging he was harassed in Mumbai for not speaking Marathi, has now issued a public apology. The incident took place on May 12 at the Sai Radhe building in Bhandup. Initially, a video shared by Rohit Lavare showed the boy claiming a couple refused to pay him unless he spoke Marathi. However, in a new video that surfaced after the matter reached Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), the delivery boy said: “I did not do this intentionally. I sent it to a Domino’s group, and it became viral. Ma’am did make the payment. Let’s not have any more misunderstandings.” Prompted by MNS members, he apologised to the woman, saying, “Ma’am bahot acchi hai, bhai. Please aisa mat karo.” He also clarified the two individuals were mother and son, not a couple. “Main Marathi bolunga bhi. Aur seekhunga bhi. Jai Hind. Jai Maharashtra,” he added. ‘Marathi Bolega Tabhi Paise Dunga’: Couple Gets Into Heated Argument With Domino's Pizza Delivery Agent Over Speaking Marathi in Mumbai’s Bhandup (Watch Video).

Marathi Language Row

Domino’s Delivery Boy - “मॅडम बोहत अच्छी है, उन्होंने पैसे भी दिये थे. मे मॅडम की माफी मांगता हू. अब मे मराठी बोलुंगा भी और सीखुंगा भी. जय हिंद, जय महाराष्ट्र.” That’s what you get when you don’t respect our culture and language! Kudos to @mnsadhikrut 🔥 महाराष्ट्रात मराठीच! pic.twitter.com/BE22XjnAwJ — Akshay Joshi (@AkshayJoshi_11) May 14, 2025

