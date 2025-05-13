A heated exchange over language erupted in Mumbai's Bhandup after a couple allegedly refused to pay a Domino’s delivery agent for pizza because he did not speak Marathi. The incident, which took place on Monday, was recorded by the delivery agent and has since gone viral on social media. “Marathi bolega tabhi paise dunga (I’ll only pay if you speak Marathi),” the man can be heard saying in the video. When the pizza delivery agent questioned the demand, the woman responded, “Hai yahan pe aise hi (That’s how it is here).” A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. 'Nahi Aata Hai Mujhe Marathi': Woman Gets Into Heated Argument With Man Over Speaking Marathi in Maharashtra, Netizens React to Viral Video.

Couple Gets Into Heated Argument With Domino's Pizza Delivery Agent Over Speaking Marathi in Mumbai

मुंबई : भाषा की धमकी देकर, हजम कर गए पिज़्ज़ा मुंबई के भांडुप इलाके में में ग्राहक ने डोमिनोज़ डिलीवरी बॉय से कहा – "मराठी बोलेगा तभी पैसे दूंगा" मुंबई के भांडुप इलाके में भाषा को लेकर एक शर्मनाक घटना सामने आई है। साईं राधे नामक बिल्डिंग में एक ग्राहक ने डोमिनोज़ पिज्जा के… pic.twitter.com/ZIix0cGbMh — 𝐒𝗮𝗻𝗷𝗮𝘆 Mishra (@AskSanjayM) May 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)