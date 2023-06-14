John Romita Sr, the legendary comic artist celebrated for his seminal work in creating beloved characters like Mary Jane Watson, The Punisher, and Wolverine, has passed away at the age of 93. Romita's artistic contributions and imaginative storytelling have had a profound impact on the comic book industry, earning him a well-deserved place among the pantheon of great comic artists. Romita's artistic journey began in the 1950s, when he first entered the comic book industry. He quickly made a name for himself with his exceptional talent, attention to detail, and ability to bring characters to life. Romita's work on The Amazing Spider-Man introduced the world to Mary Jane Watson, a character who would become an enduring part of Spider-Man's mythology. Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse Trailer: From Insomniac's Spider-Man to Kaine Parker, Fans Find Crazy Easter Eggs in Promo of the Animated Marvel Film!.

