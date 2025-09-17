Remember when you stained your shirt pockets in school and college with fountain or ballpoint pen ink? Well, you can relive the nostalgia, but with INR 72K to spare. Yes, you read that right. Moschino couture’s men's light blue pen ink leak pocket shirt featured a dab of stain right below the pocket. And the viral images have amused the netizens. It is sold at INR 72K on the site. Who could have imagined that an ink-stained shirt could be fashionable? The photo has sparked reactions online, opening the debate around high fashion in absurdity. Jhola Bag For INR 4,000? US Department Store Chain Nordstrom Selling Jhola As ‘Indian Souvenir Bag’ at Exorbitant Price Is Leaving Desis in Disbelief.

‘Daag Acche Hai?’ INR 72K Moschino Shirt

We used to make 'Pocha' of these shirts 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/pfnZYnEBQO — Nikita (@Nikkiiee_d) September 17, 2025

This Is How the Internet Reacted

Reactions on X (Photo Credits: @Nikkiiee_d/ X)

