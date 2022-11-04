Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp is allegedly dating his UK libel case lawyer Joelle Rich who ages 37 and has two kids. The two were reportedly dating just a while after the defamation case against Amber Heard. Looks like their affair ended as Depp's friend was quoted saying "Are they still an item? We are not talking about a normal couple here. It’s not a big, stable, committed love affair and I’m not sure that it ever was." Who is Joelle Rich? All You Need to Know About the Lawyer Who is Reportedly Dating Johnny Depp!

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Johnny Depp and married British lawyer's fling fizzles out https://t.co/r9DtA9ONVB — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) November 4, 2022

