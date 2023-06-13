Almost thirty years after the release of Steven Spielberg's Jurassic Park, the teaser trailer of the film has found itself going viral again. In a tweet from user @JacksonBoren, he highlighted how the first teaser for Jurassic Park featured no dinosaurs at all, which certainly has fans surprised considering just how vital they are to the movie. However, it has also highlighted the perfect marketing it was at the time considering no one had any idea what ride they were in for, and the following year Jurassic Park would change cinema forever. From Jurassic World Dominion to Jurassic Park, Ranking All 6 Films in the Classic Dinosaur Franchise as It Comes to a Close!

Check Out the Teaser Trailer for Jurassic Park:

Just a friendly reminder that there were no dinosaurs in the original Jurassic Park teaser trailer pic.twitter.com/MQYNXUVTJm — Jackson Boren (@JacksonBoren) June 11, 2023

