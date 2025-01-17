David Lynch, the iconic American writer-director often referred to as a ‘visionary’, passed away on January 15, just days before his 79th birthday, which would have been on January 20. The news of his death was shared on Meta, with a statement from his family: “It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch.” Hollywood stars, including Steven Spielberg, Naomi Watts, James Gunn and many others, have paid heartfelt tributes to the legendary filmmaker, remembering his groundbreaking contributions to cinema. He was known for his works in Blue Velvet and Mulholland Drive. David Lynch Dies at 78; Auteur Filmmaker Was Known for Directing Cult Classics Like ‘Eraserhead’, ‘Mulholland Drive’ and ‘Twin Peaks’.

Steven Spielberg on David Lynch’s Demise

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Variety (@variety)

Naomi Watts Says David Lynch’s ‘Creative Mentorship Was Truly Powerful’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naomi Watts (@naomiwatts)

Kyle MacLachlan About His ‘Dear Friend’ David Lynch

Kyle MacLachlan, star of #TwinPeaks, shared a heartfelt message remembering David Lynch https://t.co/8b0NEOW4DH pic.twitter.com/Ne2xZNhu1j — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 16, 2025

James Gunn Remembers David Lynch as an Inspiration

RIP David Lynch. You inspired so many of us. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KkZ1WgmzyV — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 16, 2025

Comedian Patton Oswalt Shares a Pic of the Writer-Director

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt)

