Jurassic World Dominion continues to be a huge success as the film has passed a huge milestone at the worldwide box office. Just a $100 Million away from being the second film of the year to earn $1 Billion, Jurassic World Dominion has earned $900 Million at the worldwide box office. The film starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard is currently playing in theatres. Jurassic World Dominion Movie Review: Chris Pratt and Sam Neill’s Finale is a T-Rex Sized Disappointment With Quite the Convoluted Plot (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out The Tweet:

‘JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION’ has passed $900M at the worldwide box office. pic.twitter.com/aNw7UMjg7P — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 17, 2022

