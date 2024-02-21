(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)
Jurassic World: Gareth Edwards To Direct New Movie For Universal Pictures - Reports
Gareth Edwards replaced director David Leitch, who was originally in talks for the role. Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley will produce the new installment.
Socially Riya Siddhacharjee| Feb 21, 2024 08:36 AM IST