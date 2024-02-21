Jurassic World: Gareth Edwards To Direct New Movie For Universal Pictures - Reports

Gareth Edwards, renowned for directing Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, is poised to lead a new Jurassic World movie. Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment proceeded with Edwards after setting the film's release for July 2, 2025. This forthcoming film will feature a fresh cast, with neither Chris Pratt nor Bryce Dallas Howard expected to return, along with Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill from the original trilogy. New Jurassic World Movie Gets Release Date, Film to Arrive in Theatres on July 2, 2025!

Gareth Edwards To Direct New Jurassic World:

The new #JurassicWorld film now has #TheCreator's Gareth Edwards as its director.

Get more on the news:https://t.co/F9uR1HmR2V pic.twitter.com/fSM010KTdT

— Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) February 21, 2024