Jurassic World: Gareth Edwards To Direct New Movie For Universal Pictures - Reports

Gareth Edwards replaced director David Leitch, who was originally in talks for the role. Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley will produce the new installment.

Socially Riya Siddhacharjee| Feb 21, 2024 08:36 AM IST

Gareth Edwards, renowned for directing Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, is poised to lead a new Jurassic World movie. Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment proceeded with Edwards after setting the film's release for July 2, 2025. This forthcoming film will feature a fresh cast, with neither Chris Pratt nor Bryce Dallas Howard expected to return, along with Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill from the original trilogy. New Jurassic World Movie Gets Release Date, Film to Arrive in Theatres on July 2, 2025!

Gareth Edwards To Direct New Jurassic World:

