Hailey Bieber has shared the loveliest pictures and one throwback pic to wish hubby Justin Bieber on his 29th birthday. Sharing some of their priceless moments, Hailey wished the singer saying, “Happy Birthday to you best friend! Words couldn’t possibly sum up all that you embody.” Justin Bieber Birthday: Did You Know Justin Timberlake and Usher Fought Over 'Baby' Singer to Sign Him?

Hailey’s Birthday Post For Justin Bieber

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)