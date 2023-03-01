Justin Bieber turns a year older. The American pop sensation enjoys a loyal fanbase and has always managed to get his songs to go viral. His single "Stay" is one of the most used songs in reels on Instagram and perhaps on Tiktok as well. The guy has a knack for delivering songs that finds an instant connection with the audience. No wonder he had a huge fan following on Youtube even before he became the star he is. But what is surprising is that Bieber, then 15, recalled in an old interview how both Justin Timberlake and Usher wanted to sign him and even fought over him. Sofia Coppola Was Interested in Casting Justin Bieber as Elvis Presley for Her A24 Film.

Speaking to Access Hollywood in 2009, a very young Bieber mentions how he got scouted, met Usher and then became a top pick for both Timberlake and Usher. Justin Bieber Shares Tips to Cope With Anxiety Attacks

Both Usher and Timberlake did have the foresight to know what Justin Bieber means to the international music scene. As for his work, Hailey Bieber, when interviewed by her husband on Vogue, revealed she did hear a song by Justin that nobody did. So will he be dropping that on his birthday? A person can hope right!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 01, 2023 09:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).