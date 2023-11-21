In an exciting turn of events, the legendary Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio are teaming up for Sony Pictures' latest venture, hunting for the next sensation to lead the new Karate Kid Movie. This fresh installment marks the Karate Kid Cinematic Universe, reuniting Chan and Macchio in their beloved roles from separate timelines within the iconic martial arts franchise. The film promises to bridge the generational gap, intertwining past and present, as these seasoned actors reprise their influential characters, igniting anticipation for the next chapter in this enduring tale of martial arts and coming-of-age. Fact Check: Is Jackie Chan Crying Alongside His Real Daughter Watching His Old Movies? Scene From Actor's Film Ride On is Going Viral With False Claim (Watch Video).

See The Search For New Karate Here:

Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio are looking for the next Karate Kid to star in the new #KarateKidMovie. The global search starts now! For details visit: https://t.co/VsnX9P62Z6 pic.twitter.com/rLgSJTKQWT — Karate Kid Movie (@KarateKidMovie) November 21, 2023

