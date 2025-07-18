Actress Kate Beckinsale is mourning the death of her mother, Judy Loe. Taking to her Instagram handle on July 18, the Underworld actress informed fans and followers that her mother had died earlier this week. Judy Loe passed away on July 15 after a battle with cancer. She revealed that she was sharing about her mother's death, which was soon set to become public after she got her death certificate registered. Mourning her loss, Kate shared a carousel of pictures featuring her mama. Her emotional caption read, "I am paralysed. Jude was the compass of my life ,the love of my life, my dearest friend. The vastness and huge heart of this tiny woman has touched so many people who love her dearly.She has been brave in so many ways, forgiving sometimes too much , believing in the ultimate good in people and the world is so dim without her that it is nearly impossible to bear." She concluded her post by apologising to her mother and saying that her passing was the greatest thing she feared following her father's death when she was just five. Bhupathi Rajagopal Raju, Telugu Actor Ravi Teja’s Father, Dies at 90 Due to Age-Related Health Issues.

Kate Beckinsale’s Mother Judy Loe No More

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale)

