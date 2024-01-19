Roy Battersby, a renowned British television director and the stepfather of actress Kate Beckinsale, passed away on January 10, 2024, at the age of 87. Kate took to Instagram to not just share a fond memory of her late stepdad, but even share about the ‘horribly cold email’ sent by BAFTA to her regarding the late filmmaker’s inclusion in their ‘In Memoriam’ tribute segment. Kate posted a throwback stating, “Here is a photo just after I presented my stepdad with the lifetime achievement Alan Parker Special Award BAFTA for his incredible work.” She then called out BAFTA over their email about her stepfather. She wrote, “Today BAFTA told me they ‘could not guarantee’ he would be included in their “in memoriam” tribute , to honour the industry members we have lost . So a man dead less than a week somehow has to audition in front of a committee after a decades long career (in which he has been awarded from said organisation the highest accolade they have ) to decide IF his death is worth mentioning . If his work, his life ,his craft ,his mentoring , his heart and soul are worthy of a mention that he is gone . That , that has broken my heart all over again.” BAFTA Awards 2024: Oppenheimer, Poor Things Lead the Nominations, See Full List of Nominees.

Kate Beckinsale Calls Out BAFTA On Instagram

