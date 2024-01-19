Kate Beckinsale slammed BAFTA on social media after their ‘cold email’ regarding late television filmmaker and her stepfather Roy Battersby’s inclusion in their ‘In Memoriam’ tribute segment. BAFTAs spokesperson has now responded after Kate called out the British Academy Television Awards. As per the statement shared, Roy Battersby will be honoured at the BAFTA TV Awards, reports ET. The statement shared by BAFTAs spokesperson read, “We were very sorry to hear of Roy Battersby’s recent passing -- he was a renowned and trailblazing director. Roy Battersby was awarded the Alan Clarke Award in 1996, a BAFTA Special Television Award.” It further mentioned, “We confirm he will be honoured in our forthcoming BAFTA Television Awards in May, and on the In Memoriam Section on our website.” Kate Beckinsale Slams BAFTA for Sending ‘Cold Email’ Regarding Inclusion of Her Late Stepdad Roy Battersby in Their ‘In Memoriam’ Tribute Segment.

Roy Battersby To Be Honoured at the BAFTA TV Awards

