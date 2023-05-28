Keke Palmer shared a video on Instagram from her car where Taylor Swift's song "Karma" could be heard playing in the background. Keke had nothing but praise for the singer's lyricism and wrote "It’s always going to be miss Swift’s lyricism for me. It’s always some fluffy vibes with weighted ass sentiment!". Taylor saw her video and commented to appreciate Keke's love. Taylor Swift Has The Cutest Reaction To Her Piano Playing On Its Own During Foxborough Concert.

View Keke's Video on Karma:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BIG BOSS 🔑🔑 (@keke)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)