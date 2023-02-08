Kendall Jenner took to Instagram to drop a steamy video in which she is seen flaunting her sexy curves in brown lingerie. Her sister Kylie Jenner called it perfection. The supermodel was seen donning brown lingerie and flaunting her toned physique and wishing everyone goodnite. Later, She covered her body with her hands as she teasingly posed for the camera. Kendall Jenner Is Inspiring Some Wardrobe Changes This Summer.

Watch The Video And Pictures If You Have Missed:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)