Khloe Kardashian recently shared an adorable picture of her kids - daughter True, 5, and 19-month-old boy Tatum as they posed together. The Kardashian star took to her Instagram handle on March 28 to share the cute picture. In the photo, True could be seen sitting behind her baby brother as they cutely cuddle while posing for the camera. Khloe shares her kids, True and Tatum, with her ex-husband, Tristan Thompson. Kylie Jenner’s Driver Crashes Into Kris Jenner’s Rolls Royce at Launch Party of Her New Soda Venture (Watch Video).

Check Out Khloe Kardashian’s Insta Story Here:

Khloe's Children True and Tatum (Photo Credits: Instagram)

