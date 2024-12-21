If you follow Kim Kardashian on social media, you’ll know that the reality TV star is absolutely obsessed with the Tesla Cybertruck. Recently, Kim Kardashian surprised her best friend, Tracy Romulus, with a gift she'll never forget. While celebrating Romulus' 45th birthday on December 18, the pair twinned in black trench coats. On this special day, Kim gifted her bestie a black Cybertruck, leaving her completely stunned. Romulus jumped with joy after spotting the luxury vehicle, and her first reaction was, "Kim, are you serious? Are you nuts? Are you crazy?" Sharing a blurred snap of the car on her Instagram stories, Romulus thanked Kim for the sweet surprise and wrote, "Thank youuu...There is no one like you my crazy, over the top bf @kimkardashian." Brian Thompson Murder Case: Kim Kardashian’s Fans Urge Reality Star-Turned-Law Student to Represent Luigi Mangione in UnitedHealthcare CEO Shooting Trial.

Kim Kardashian Gifts Bestie Tracy Romulus a Cybertruck for Her Birthday

