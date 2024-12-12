Kim Kardashian is no stranger to the spotlight, but now, fans are calling on the reality star-turned-law student to take on a high-profile murder case and represent Luigi Mangione. He is accused of fatally shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside a Hilton Hotel in Manhattan on December 4. Kardashian's followers feel that this case would help her to step into the legal world. Brian Thompson Killing: Luigi Mangione Charged with Murder in Connection With UnitedHealthcare CEO Shooting.

The Murder Case That Has Gripped the World: Who Is Luigi Mangione?

Brian Thompson's shooting case has made headlines around the world. Mangione allegedly shot Thompson outside the hotel before fleeing the scene. This news made everyone look into it. Netizens are following the murder case developments, and many believe that Kim Kardashian could play a pivotal role in Mangione’s defence and can help him.

Kim Kardashian's Legal Journey: A Family Legacy and a Growing Passion for Justice

Kim Kardashian has been pursuing a career in law for several years now. Though she is not yet a licensed attorney, her dedication to criminal justice reform and her legal studies, including passing California’s "baby bar" exam in 2021, has garnered attention. Fans, aware of her legal ambitions, are now calling for Kim to represent Mangione, as this case might be a great opportunity for Kim to place her in the legal world and follow her father's legacy as a key member of OJ Simpson’s defence team.

