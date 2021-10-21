Beyonce Song 'Be Alive' is the highlight of the new trailer for King Richard. It stars Will Smith featuring in the biopic of Richard Williams, who is the reason behind the rise of tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams. Beyonce's soothing vocals fit perfectly with the new King Richard trailer.

Watch King Richard New Trailer Below:

