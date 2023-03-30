It looks like wedding bells are set to ring for Lana Del Rey as the musician is reportedly engaged to Evan Winiker. A musician himself and a talent agency manager now, Winiker has been in a relationship with Del Rey for a while now as both of them have tried to keep it private. Lana Del Ray Shares Sweet Throwback Photos with Her Siblings, Calls Her Family ‘The Real Royalty’ (View Pics).

Check Out the Reports:

Lana Del Rey is engaged to music manager Evan Winiker, @Billboard reports. 🔗: https://t.co/QliHldAjY6 pic.twitter.com/W4nW74Mr9T — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 29, 2023

