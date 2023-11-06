Lauryn Hill, amid her tour commemorating The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill's 25th anniversary, directly addressed criticism regarding her punctuality at live performances. During her show at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, she candidly expressed that fans are fortunate she arrives for the shows at all. Dismissing complaints about lateness, she retorted, "They say, ‘Oh, she’s late’ and ‘She’s late tonight.’ Yo, y’all lucky I make it on this ... stage every night," conveying to the audience her commitment despite timing concerns. Lauryn Hill Postpones Second Show Due to Vocal Issues, Says 'I Need to Heal and Rest My Voice' (View Post).

See Lauryn Hill's Video Here:

Lauryn Hill addresses criticism for constantly showing up late to her concerts: “Yo, y’all lucky I make it on this stage every night” pic.twitter.com/Nhhj526PMq — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 5, 2023

