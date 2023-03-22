Recently Priyanka Chopra revealed that she was deeply saddened by being called "not sample-sized" by stylist Law Roach. Now, Roach himself has come out and denied those claims by saying that he "never had that conversation with her." Saying that he was hurt by Priyanka Chopra's comments, he added that she was presented with "out of context information" and is being painted as the "bad guy." Law Roach Says That Zendaya Does Support Him With His Decision to Retire, Reveals Her Reaction to the Big News.

Check Out the Reports:

“I need to be the bad guy because I’m the one who’s dealing with the clothes and the body”- #LawRoach on #PriyankaChopra's gatekeepers presenting her with “out of context” information https://t.co/nMg3uKgMT2 — ET Canada (@ETCanada) March 21, 2023

