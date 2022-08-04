With the news of the film adaptation of DC Comics' Batgirl being shelved by Warner Bros, fans are in a state of shock and heartbreak. The movie was much anticipated and had a lot of the work already been done by the cast and crew of Batgirl. Warner Bros cancelled the movie due to budget concerns and Leslie Grace has released a statement on Instagram about Batgirl not moving forward. Batgirl Shelved: Plot Rumours Go Viral Post Cancellation of Leslie Grace's DC Film; All You Need to Know About the Shelved Batman Spinoff.

View Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leslie Grace (@lesliegrace)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)